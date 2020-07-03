|
CUNEO, Rita Ann A longtime resident of Somerville, MA, passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the daughter of the late Jennie (Giannelli) and Stephen J. Cuneo. She was predeceased by her brothers, Laurence J. Cuneo and Stephen Cuneo, Jr. Rita was a valued employee of Blue Cross Blue Shield until her retirement in 1988. A talented, creative person, she was a devoted member of several miniature clubs, including Tiny Treasures and The Lady Slippers. They exhibited at many shows where their works of art were donated to organizations for charitable fundraising. Rita was also an avid quilter and knitter. She loved to cook and entertain her family on holidays. Her Christmas Eve parties were legendary family favorites featuring delicious meals (her polenta was our favorite), caroling, holiday trivia and a visit from Santa. Rita was a special and beloved aunt to her niece, five nephews, and all their families. She made friends easily and was cherished by her neighbors. She was happiest around children and they adored her in return. Her family is very grateful for the loving and excellent care she received at both The Arbors in Stoneham and The Winchester Nursing Center. Due to the current pandemic, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rita's memory to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02455, or at www.jimmyfund.org/gift For an online guestbook, visit johndouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020