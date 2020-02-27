|
|
FISHER, Rita Ann (Vaccaro) A lifelong resident of Dedham, passed away on February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth F. Fisher. She will be forever remembered by her four loving children, five admiring grandchildren, four adoring great-grandchildren and one who is waiting to be born. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Rita made many friends over the years through her active participation and support of the Dedham High School Boosters Club and other activities. She worked with the Stop & Shop Company and took pride in her work while raising her family. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's parish in Dedham for many years. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Feb. 28 from 4-6pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020