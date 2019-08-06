Boston Globe Obituaries
Ginley Funeral Home
892 Main St
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0709
WALSH, Rita Ann (Whalen) Of East Walpole, formerly of Braintree and Weymouth, August 4. Beloved wife of the late James G. Walsh, Jr. Mother of James G. Walsh and his wife Lucy of Westford, David Walsh and his wife Lynn of Brewster, Christopher Walsh and his wife Jan of Westford, and Ann Mari St. Germain and her husband John of East Walpole. Sister of the late Katherine Hill, Marie Fayen, and Daniel Whalen. Also survived by her 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Ginley Funeral Home, 892 Main St., WALPOLE, Friday, at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Walpole Senior Center, 60 South Street, Walpole, MA 02081, or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
