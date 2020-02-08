|
BERNHARD, Rita (Babcock) Of Melrose, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Bernhard. Loving mother of Lisa Bernhard of Melrose, Rita Croteau & her husband Richard of South Yarmouth, Thomas Bernhard & his wife Robin of Melrose, Kevin Bernhard of Melrose, James Bernhard & his wife Ruth of Plainville, and Debra Norris & her husband Dana of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Ashleigh, Nikkilee (Alex), Jeannine (Brandon), Noelle (Anthony), Gus, Jason, Taylor, Kelton, Alexander, & Sydney. Proud great-grandmother of Bryce, Ava, Mya, Tony, and the late Cali Caruso. Devoted sister of Barbara Drago & Domenic, Helen Hurd & Al Erickson, Loretta Prestia & Leonard, and the late John Babcock & Catherine and James Babcock & Urania. Caring sister-in-law of Ann and Roger Richard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, February 11, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose, at 10:00 AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions, or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020