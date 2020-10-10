1/1
RITA BRUNO DIBENEDETTO
1926 - 2020-09-30
DiBENEDETTO, Rita Bruno Age 94, entered peacefully into her eternal life with Jesus on September 30, 2020, where she resided at the Brooksville Healthcare Nursing Home Center and was cared for by a devoted and loving staff. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 1, 1926, to the late Bianca & Giovani Bruno, the youngest surviving child of 10. Rita was a member of the Italian American Club in St. Petersburg, Florida where she enjoyed dancing with her late husband Andy, playing cards, bowling, and cheerful fellowship activities with their friends. She was always the life of the party. Rita was a volunteer server at the Brooksville Senior Citizens Center and a member of the Brooksville Red Hat Ladies Society. Her grandchildren will always remember their Nana for her home-made lasagna with her meatballs, laughter, and dressing up as Santa on each Christmas Eve, sitting on her lap as she led them in Christmas Carols ringing her jingle bells. So many cheerful memories to cherish over the years. She is survived by her 2 sons, James (Maureen) MacKay, John (Marian) MacKay, 3 daughters, Norma Valentine, Laura Kintz, Cynthia (Jim) Bragg, 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her fun-filled spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brewers & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, BROOKSVILLE, Florida. There will be a private family celebration of "The Life of Rita DiBenedetto" at a later time.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Brewer Family
