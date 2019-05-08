Boston Globe Obituaries
|
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
175 Broadway
Malden, MA
Resources
RITA C. (SULLIVAN) LYNCH

RITA C. (SULLIVAN) LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Rita C. (Sullivan) Of Dorchester, died May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Lynch. Loving mother of Joseph F. Lynch Jr. of Weymouth and David P. and his wife Amy Lynch of Pembroke. Devoted grandmother of Alexander J. and Aidan H. Lynch. Daughter of the late Paul W. and Ruth E. (Katon) Sullivan. Sister of Donald P. Sullivan of South Boston and the late Eleanor A. Flagg. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Rita's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday, May 14, from 5-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Wednesday, May 15, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Rita was a former member of St. Margaret's Altar Guild and Legion of Mary for many years. She also volunteered at the Pine Street Inn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to St. Margaret Church, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, MA 02125. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
