MAY, Rita C. Age 94, of Bourne, MA, passed peacefully at her home March 6, 2020. Mrs. May was predeceased by her husband, Barney May. They raised 5 children and enjoyed 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Rita became a Registered Nurse through the US Cadet Nurse Corps. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held March 21 at Our Lady of Assumption, Marshfield, MA at 1:30 pm. Donations in Rita's memory my be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod and Islands, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020