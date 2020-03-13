Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Our Lady of Assumption
Marshfield, MA
RITA C. MAY


1925 - 2020
RITA C. MAY Obituary
MAY, Rita C. Age 94, of Bourne, MA, passed peacefully at her home March 6, 2020. Mrs. May was predeceased by her husband, Barney May. They raised 5 children and enjoyed 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Rita became a Registered Nurse through the US Cadet Nurse Corps. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held March 21 at Our Lady of Assumption, Marshfield, MA at 1:30 pm. Donations in Rita's memory my be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod and Islands, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
