Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High Street
Westwood , MA
View Map
Resources
RITA C. (MCNEALY) MCCORMACK

RITA C. (MCNEALY) MCCORMACK Obituary
McCORMACK, Rita C. (McNealy) Of Boston, formerly of Westwood, died September 24th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James D. McCormack. Loving mother of John J. McCormack and his wife Dorothy of Dorchester, Steven C. McCormack of Dedham and the late James D. and George McCormack. Mother-in-law of Katherine McCormack of Norwell. Cherished grandmother of Kelly A. McCormack of Maryland. Sister of the late Helen Durant and the late Henry "Bud" McNealy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Sunday, Sept. 29th, from 2-5pm. Funeral Procession from the funeral home on Monday morning, Sept. 30th, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 10am. Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to St. Margaret Mary Church at the address indicated above. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
