SAGGESE, Rita C. At 95 years, in the Harbor View section of East Boston, March 27th, following a brief illness, unexpectedly. Beloved daughter of the late Nicola & Emanuella (Pisillo) Saggese. Devoted sister to the late Elizabeth Mazzulli, Gloria I. Saggese, Victoria F. Saggese, Louise Vecchio, Margaret Fuccillo, Carmela Santossuoso, Amedeo Saggese & Lawrence Saggese. Cherished aunt of Marie E. Mazzulli-Varone & her husband Fred of Saugus, Cheryl Fuccillo & her companion, Thomas Bagley of Burlington & also survived by many other faithful nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Due to the continuing mandate & regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & entombment will be held privately at Woodlawn Community Mausoleum of Everett. A Memorial Funeral Mass (Date, time & place) will be announced at a later time on social media & our Funeral Home website, www.vertuccioandsmith.com Rita retired in 1981, after 32 years of service with the former Boston Jordan Marsh Co. as their credit manager. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club of Jordan Marsh Co. Rita and her family were devotees of the former St. Mary-Star of the Sea Parish, East Boston. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Monastery of St. Claire, 920 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020