RITA CLAIRE (MCCARTHY) HRUL


1921 - 2019
RITA CLAIRE (MCCARTHY) HRUL Obituary
HRUL, Rita Claire, (McCarthy) Age 98, of Arlington, passed away September 5th, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Peter Hrul. Mother of the late Peter F. and his surviving wife Nanda, Bernard and Cheryl Johnston, Tom, Ed, Michele Cosgrove and her husband Bill, Paul and his wife Liz, Rita Hyde and her husband Joe, Dennis and his wife Noreen and the late Virginia and John Hrul. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Rita was predeceased by her 7 siblings. Family and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Monday, 4:00 to 7:00pm, and to her Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, at 10:00am, in St. Camillus Church, Arlington, MA (Please go directly to Church). Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to: Pine Knoll Nursing Center Activities Fund, 30 Watertown St., Lexington, MA 02421.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
