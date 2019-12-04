Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
8:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
The Sacred Heart Church
Watertown, MA
View Map
GRANT, Rita E. (McCormack) Of Wilmington, December 2. Beloved wife of the late Edwin G. Grant. Mother of Rita C. Grant of Wells, ME, Claire F. Grant of Watertown, Jean M. Gauthier of Somerville, Dorothy S. LaPre of CT, Edwin G. of Billerica, Robert P. of Chelsea, Thomas of Cocoa Beach, FL, Mary E. Gauthier of Dracut, Kathleen B. Orlando of Malden and the late Anne Tracy. Also survived by 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Tuesday morning, at 8:00, followed by a Funeral Mass, at 9:00, in The Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. Interment to follow, Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Hours Monday, 2:00 to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory to: childrenscancer.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
