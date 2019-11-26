|
DeAMORE, Rita Elizabeth (Bowen) Peacefully passed away Sunday, November 24 – on her 91st birthday at North Hill in Needham. The youngest of seven children born to Irish immigrants, Rita was raised in Chelsea. She graduated from the Saint Rose School in Chelsea in 1946 and began her career with New England Telephone and Telegraph Company. That same year, she met the love of her life, best friend and future husband Joe DeAmore. They married in 1954 and settled in Revere. Rita and Joe were a team in every sense of the word, enjoying a life together filled with mutual love and respect. Rita was all about family. She was devoted to being Joe's wife and mother to her daughter Denise, and she excelled in both roles. Marrying Joe had introduced this Irish girl from Chelsea to a large welcoming Italian family, where she forged strong and close relationships with her eight brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and has long been a family favorite across generations. As Auntie Rita, she became a friend, confidant, role model, and mentor to many. Rita was always a sincere and loyal friend with her friends coming from all walks of life - rich, poor, famous and notorious – they were all welcome in her home. She was a champion for the underdog and believed that everyone deserved a second chance. With that belief, she helped others to get their second chance. For 42 years, Rita worked for the Telephone Company. She started as a chord board operator in the Chelsea office in 1946, and retired from a management position with Verizon in 1988. She was a woman well ahead of her time - sophisticated, street smart, tough minded and determined. She was brave, had a "can do/will do" attitude, was politically astute and played to win. She was a pioneer-career woman and role model for her daughter and her nieces. Rita is survived by her husband Joseph, her daughter Denise and her partner Ted Owens; her sister-in-law Marie Louise D'Amore; grandchildren David Owens and his wife Jennifer and their children Connor and Freddy; Steven Owens and his wife Amanda; Kelly Owens and a multitude of loving nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Dennis J. and Nellie (Hurley) Bowen. In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her sisters, Catherine Cronin of Revere and Mary Bowen of Chelsea and four brothers, William of El Paso, Texas, Jerome (Frank), Dennis and Thomas, all from Chelsea. To the staff and caretakers in Pine Edge at North Hill, her family extend their sincere thanks and appreciation. "Safe home" and a double thumbs up. Funeral Services will be held from Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Avenue, NEEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to visit Friday, November 29 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Joseph's Church, 1382 Highland Ave., Needham. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in her memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association or The Pine Street Inn. To share a memory of Rita, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019