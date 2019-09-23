Boston Globe Obituaries
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
RITA ELIZABETH (KELLY) DIXON

RITA ELIZABETH (KELLY) DIXON Obituary
DIXON, Rita Elizabeth (Kelly) Of Waltham, September 22, 2019. Age 92. Loving partner of Ronald A. Bilodeau of Waltham. Dear sister to the late Mary Ellen Newitt, Anne Robinson and Cecelia Moran. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. A Visitation will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Thursday, September 26th, from 10:00 – 11:45 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Retired executive secretary for Raytheon Corporation. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
