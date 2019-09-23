|
DIXON, Rita Elizabeth (Kelly) Of Waltham, September 22, 2019. Age 92. Loving partner of Ronald A. Bilodeau of Waltham. Dear sister to the late Mary Ellen Newitt, Anne Robinson and Cecelia Moran. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. A Visitation will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Thursday, September 26th, from 10:00 – 11:45 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Retired executive secretary for Raytheon Corporation. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
