RITA F. (PHELAN) BOUDREAU
BOUDREAU, Rita F. (Phelan) Rita F. Boudreau, of Wilmington, formerly of Reading and Medford, August 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Stephen N. Boudreau. Mother of Stephen Boudreau and his wife, Sheryl, of Thornton, CO, Jean Irving and her husband, Jerry, of Salem, NH, and Lawrence Boudreau and his wife, Mary, of Harahan, LA. Grandmother of David, Jennifer, Kara, Greg, Ryan and Daniel. Great-grandmother of Cory, Rylee, Wyatt and Jack Stephen. Rita was raised and educated in Brookline. She lived most of her adult life as a resident of Medford. She worked in the business office at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford for over 20 years. Rita was a former parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Medford. She was an active communicant and a longtime member of the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Mother's Club. Her husband, Stephen, predeceased her in April of this year. Together they shared 74 years of marriage. Services for both Rita and Stephen will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Thursday, October 1st at 11:30 AM. Donations in her memory may be made to the Make-A-Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Aunt Rita will always be fondly remembered and may she rest in peace. All our love and prayers.




Mary Ellen Burke
Family
August 31, 2020
Jean, Jerry and Greg, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your parents. Sending hugs to you all. Miss you! Tim, Barbara and Timmy Madden
Barbara Madden
