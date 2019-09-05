Boston Globe Obituaries
RITA F. (CONNORS) BRIDGES

BRIDGES, Rita F. (Connors) Of Reading, formerly of Stoneham, September 4, 2019 at age 76. Beloved and devoted wife for 44 years of Bradford S. Bridges. Dear sister of Bill Connors and his wife Patty (Sullivan) and the late Francis X. Connors and his surviving wife Janet. Also lovingly survived by 4 nieces and nephews and her dogs Lucy and Djay. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Monday, September 9th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Rita's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family on Sunday, September 8th from 3-7pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Rita's memory to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970 or to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA 02180. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
