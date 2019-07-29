|
PYNE, Rita F. (Foley) Of Milton, July 28, beloved wife of the late Edward Pyne. Devoted mother of Cheryl Pyne and Carlene Pyne, both of Milton, Edward Pyne of CA and the late Kenneth Pyne. Grandmother of Aislinn O'Brien of Milton. Sister of Norma Manley of Peobody. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha's Church, Milton, Friday, August 2, at 10:30 am. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday, 4-8 pm. Interment Milton Cemetery. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 30 to July 31, 2019