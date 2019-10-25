|
FERRIE, Rita Age 99, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Longtime resident of Westwood and West Roxbury. Beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Freeburn) Ferrie. She is survived by John F. Ferrie and the late Claire (Coyle) Ferrie of Harwich and his children, Carol Williams of Londonderry, NH, Janet Murphy of Milton, John Ferrie of Scituate and Donna Ferrie of Deerfield, FL. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Tuesday, October 29 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. For guestbook condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019