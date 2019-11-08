Boston Globe Obituaries
KACVINSKY, Rita G. (Scales) Of Charlestown. Age 68. Wife of the late John A. "Jack-Ski" Kacvinsky. Mother of Kathleen Kacvinsky, John Kacvinsky and his wife Maureen of N. Andover, and Joseph Kacvinsky formerly of Charlestown. Grandmother of Madison, Philip, Meghan, Evelyn, Nola, Maven, Joey, and Hollis. Sister of John Scales and his wife Karen of Charlestown, the late Mildred Scales, and the late George Scales. Dear friend of Mary Ridings and Lois Gallagher. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club of Boston, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129 or www.bgcb.org Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, Burlington. For online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
