HAGAR, Rita (Sisk) Of Lynnfield April 9. Beloved wife of John Hagar. Loving mother of Eric Hagar of Lynnfield, Caroline Girouard and her husband Michael of Lynnfield, and the late Jean and Lee Hagar. Sister-in-law of Dorothy Sullivan. Also survived by her 3 grandchildren Meghan, Taylor, and Ryan Girouard. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020