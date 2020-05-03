Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Memorial Gathering
To be announced at a later date
RITA J. CHAMBERS


1929 - 2020
RITA J. CHAMBERS Obituary
CHAMBERS, Rita J. Of Cambridge, MA. Wife of the late Robert Chambers of Stoneham, MA, and mother of son, Edward Chambers (wife Cheri) of Jupiter, FL and the late Robert Chambers. She is survived by her sister, Jean Flynn (Somerville), brother, Edward DeRose (Cambridge), grandchildren, Jacquelyn Chambers (Atlanta, GA) and Robert Chambers, Jr. (Cambridge). Rita was funny, kind, and a good person. A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020
