|
|
CHAMBERS, Rita J. Of Cambridge, MA. Wife of the late Robert Chambers of Stoneham, MA, and mother of son, Edward Chambers (wife Cheri) of Jupiter, FL and the late Robert Chambers. She is survived by her sister, Jean Flynn (Somerville), brother, Edward DeRose (Cambridge), grandchildren, Jacquelyn Chambers (Atlanta, GA) and Robert Chambers, Jr. (Cambridge). Rita was funny, kind, and a good person. A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020