McMAHON, Rita June (Manfra) Of Arlington, formerly of Somerville and Medford, left us on May 2, at Beth Israel Lahey Hospital, after a brief illness. Rita was born on June 6, 1929 to Henry and Malverina (DeAngelis) Manfra. Loving mother of Cheryl McMahon Fraser and her husband, Donald Fraser of Marblehead. She was the devoted grandmother, "Nuna", to Bonnie Fraser Diamond and her husband, Michael of Rutherford, NJ and to Colin Fraser and his wife, Remington, of Dana Point, CA. She is survived by her sister, Malverina (Chickie) Myles of Stoneham, her nephews, William Flores of Medford, Kenneth DelPo of New Orleans, LA, and John DelPo and his wife, Ellie Duduck DelPo MD, and their children, Michaela and Peter, of Shrewsbury, and other nieces and nephews. She was so proud to be a great-grandmother to Stella and Easton Diamond. Rita was predeceased by her sisters, Gloria DelPo, and Dorothy Ricci, her brother, Henry Manfra, Jr., and her baby daughter, Karen. Rita was formerly married to William McMahon, of Somerville. Rita stayed vibrant and active well into her senior years. She loved dancing, especially to a Frank Sinatra tune and was a marvelous Italian cook. She loved family gatherings, especially with her grandchildren and had a passion for shoes, fashion, flashy cars, and loved a good bargain, often reminiscing about Filene's Basement. You would see her regularly at the theatre, enjoying a play or musical featuring either her daughter, Cheryl or granddaughter, Bonnie. Rita worked in sales for many years, selling everything from ladies' dresses to swimming pools, and even did some modeling. Rita will be genuinely missed by her cherished daughter, grandchildren, and a circle of family and friends. Due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions put in place by Governor Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston, services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the coming months, once restrictions have been eased. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the . To sign an electronic guestbook, go to www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
Published in The Boston Globe from May 6 to May 10, 2020