Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
10:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA DATZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA L. (ROSENBERG) DATZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA L. (ROSENBERG) DATZ Obituary
DATZ, Rita L. (Rosenberg) Age 95, of Peabody. Entered eternal rest March 10, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Maxwell Datz, with whom she was married for 64 years. Together, they owned Maxwell Jewelers of Amesbury for 55 years until its closing in December 2010. A life member of Hadassah, and past President of True Sisters Cancer Services, raising funds for oncology services. Dear sister of Arlene Malkin, Jerold Rosenberg, and the late Leonard Rosenberg. She was the sister-in-law of the late Ina "Penny" Rosenberg, Marvin Saffer, and Gene Malkin. Cherished aunt & great-aunt of Leslie Emack & Barry Lischinsky, Cheryl Garrity & Craig Rosenberg, Hillary Saffer & Jack Arbeiter, Carolyn Saffer, Sheri Rosenberg & Brian Wheatley, the late Barry Castiglione, Mark Rosenberg, and Dwayne Emack. Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Sunday, March 15 at 10:45 AM. (Please follow signs "Graveside Services" for funeral procession). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Sons of Israel, Peabody or a . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -