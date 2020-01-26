Boston Globe Obituaries
RITA L. (PHANEUF) DECOSTA

RITA L. (PHANEUF) DECOSTA Obituary
DeCOSTA, Rita L. (Phaneuf) Of Norwood, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late David V. DeCosta, Sr. (Retired Norwood Police Officer). Devoted mother of David V. DeCosta, Jr. and his longtime partner Carla Story-Divoll of Sutton, Steven P. DeCosta and his wife Joan of Norwood and Gail A. Geary and her husband George of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Kelli DeCosta, Daniel Geary, Casey Geary, David T. DeCosta, Samantha Conley, Kimberly Proia and Michael DeCosta. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Neive, Abigail, Ellie, Devyn, Christopher and MacKenzie. Lifelong friend of Shirley Noel of Raymond, NH. Daughter of the late Wilfrid H. and Annie B. (Bacigalupo) Phaneuf. Rita was a member of the Wacky Women's Wanderers of Norwood. She was also a member of the Westwood Senior Center and Art Club. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, www.dana-farber.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020
