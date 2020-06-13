|
|
SHARRIO, Rita L. (Morella) In Danvers, formerly of Melrose, June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Sharrio. Loving mother of William J. Sharrio, Jr. of Marblehead, Anthony J. Sharrio & his wife Donna of Wakefield, Carl M. Sharrio & his wife Leslie of Andover and Rachel A. MacMillan & her husband James of Fryeburg, ME. Cherished grandmother of Robert & fiancee Anna, Jennifer, Morgan & fiancé Church, Kevin, Jack, Michael, Matthew, Marra and Zemmi. Proud great-grandmother Alivia. Caring sister of Anthony C. Morella & Connie and the late John Morella, both of MD, Patricia Morella Judge of NV and Madeline Morella of Stoneham. Close and dear friend of Judy Tierno. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visitation at the Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday morning will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, corner of Myrtle & Herbert St., Melrose on Wednesday, June 17th at 11AM (please wear a mask while in church). Relatives & friends invited are respectfully invited to attend, followed by a Burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's memory to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, Attn: Fund Development, 585 Lebanon St., Melrose, MA 02176. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020