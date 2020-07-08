|
|
BARRY, Rita M. (McCormick) Age 96, of Peabody, died Monday afternoon at the Kaplan Family Hospice following a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of the late John J. Barry, Jr. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late George and Loretta (Donovan) McCormick. She was raised and educated in Malden and was a graduate of Girls Catholic High, class of 1942. She continued her education at the Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School and received her certificate in 1944. Rita married her high school sweetheart and together they raised their family in Peabody. After raising her children, Rita returned to work as a secretary for the Archdiocese of Boston and the New England Telephone Company for many years before retiring. Rita had a wide circle of close friends with whom she enjoyed theater tickets, concerts, dining out, travelling, and many long weekends away. She loved to entertain family and friends at her cottage at Newfound Lake, NH. In her later years, she enjoyed reading and never missed a Red Sox or Patriots game. But her favorite pastime always was being with her children and grandchildren, and she eagerly anticipated and participated in all family events. She was born to be a grandmother! Rita is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, John J. Barry, III and his wife Kathy of Reading, and Kevin and Sheila Barry of North Andover, her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Michael Anderson of Newburyport, her beloved 7 grandchildren, Erin Moreno and her husband Mickey, Matthew Anderson, John J. Barry, IV, Brian Barry, Conor Barry, Kevin Barry, Jr., Maura Barry, and also two great-grandchildren, Julia and Ryan Moreno, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Timothy M. Barry and her brother George P. McCormick. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all Services will be held at St. Adelaide's Church, Peabody, on Friday, July 10. Those wishing to pay their respects may meet at the church at 10:00 AM, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM. All attendees must wear face masks and maintain proper distancing throughout. A private Burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, will immediately follow the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or to Catholic Charities. 13 Pulaski St, Peabody, MA 01960. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Rita M. (McCormick) BARRY
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020