Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA M. (MCKENNA) BUTLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA M. (MCKENNA) BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER, Rita M. (McKenna) Of Arlington. December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Butler and John Kelly. Loving mother of Patricia Yablonsky and her husband Donald of Lexington, John Kelly and his wife Ellen of Arlington, Kathleen Kelso of Arlington, and Robert Kelly and his wife Jill of Plainville. Sister of the late Mary Lee Dalton Guiliano, John McKenna, and Thomas Dalton. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Saturday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lahey at home, VNA Middlesex East Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -