BUTLER, Rita M. (McKenna) Of Arlington. December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Butler and John Kelly. Loving mother of Patricia Yablonsky and her husband Donald of Lexington, John Kelly and his wife Ellen of Arlington, Kathleen Kelso of Arlington, and Robert Kelly and his wife Jill of Plainville. Sister of the late Mary Lee Dalton Guiliano, John McKenna, and Thomas Dalton. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Saturday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lahey at home, VNA Middlesex East Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019