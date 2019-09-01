|
COYNE, Rita M. (Kelleher) Of Woburn, formerly of Hudson, Aug. 28. Beloved wife of the late William C. Coyne, Jr. Loving mother of Daniel Coyne & his wife Mary Ann of Burlington; Brian Coyne of Billerica & his late wife Jeanine; Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, VT; Patricia Silverman of Danbury, CT & her late husband Neal; Maureen Gillis & her husband Stephen of Franklin; Anne Marie Coyne of Woburn; and the late Terrence Coyne and John Joseph Coyne. Sister of Kay Coleman of West Webster, NY and Jim Kelleher of Cold Spring, MN; the late Patricia Kelleher, Barbara Staniunas and Mary Durand. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Patrick & his wife Meagan, Christina, and Matthew Coyne; Melissa Connor & her husband Christopher and Jennifer Coyne; Michael Silverman & his wife Elise Heiss and Christopher Silverman & his wife Donna; Sean, Kyle and Rachel Gillis; and Molly and the late Sarah Rose Coyne. She was great-grandmother to Jackson Coyne; Abigail, Anthony and Nathan Connor; and Zachary Silverman. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Friday, Sept. 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, at 9 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rita's name may be made to one of her favorite charities, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.woburncatholic.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019