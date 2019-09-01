Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA COYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA M. (KELLEHER) COYNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA M. (KELLEHER) COYNE Obituary
COYNE, Rita M. (Kelleher) Of Woburn, formerly of Hudson, Aug. 28. Beloved wife of the late William C. Coyne, Jr. Loving mother of Daniel Coyne & his wife Mary Ann of Burlington; Brian Coyne of Billerica & his late wife Jeanine; Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, VT; Patricia Silverman of Danbury, CT & her late husband Neal; Maureen Gillis & her husband Stephen of Franklin; Anne Marie Coyne of Woburn; and the late Terrence Coyne and John Joseph Coyne. Sister of Kay Coleman of West Webster, NY and Jim Kelleher of Cold Spring, MN; the late Patricia Kelleher, Barbara Staniunas and Mary Durand. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Patrick & his wife Meagan, Christina, and Matthew Coyne; Melissa Connor & her husband Christopher and Jennifer Coyne; Michael Silverman & his wife Elise Heiss and Christopher Silverman & his wife Donna; Sean, Kyle and Rachel Gillis; and Molly and the late Sarah Rose Coyne. She was great-grandmother to Jackson Coyne; Abigail, Anthony and Nathan Connor; and Zachary Silverman. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Friday, Sept. 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, at 9 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rita's name may be made to one of her favorite charities, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.woburncatholic.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now