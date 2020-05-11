Boston Globe Obituaries
GALLO, M. Rita (Akiki) Of the South End of Boston, May 9, 2020. Loving mother of Tina M. Demers of Somersworth, NH, Patty L. Cosentino of Charlotte, NC, and Selena A. Fink of Needham. Grandmother to Jackie Valley, John Tarbox, Cristina Cosentino, Dina Freiberg, Tony Cosentino, Matthew Drooker, Chloe Drooker, Genna Drooker, Remi Fink, and Jake Fink. Great-grandmother to Jacob Valley, Vinnie and Isabella Freiberg, and Jackson and Jameson Tarbox. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Rita's memory to the South End Historical Society, 532 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty 7 Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
