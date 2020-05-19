|
|
GRUPPOSO, Rita M. (Hilliard) Age 92 of Holliston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent "Red" Grupposo and devoted mother of Paula Lea and her late husband Anthony of Northbridge, Ann Leahy and her husband Michael of Holliston, Michael Grupposo and his partner Laurie Carter of Sherborn, Kathleen Solimine and her husband Mario of Stoughton, Peter Grupposo and his partner Donna Bache of Holliston, and V. Paul Grupposo of Westborough. She was the oldest of eleven siblings: Rosemary Dzindolet of Framingham, the late George Hilliard and his wife Kay of Holliston, Kathleen Gjerde of Medfield, Joe Hilliard and his wife Joyce of Holliston, Johanna Hilliard of Holliston, Marylou Dobecheski and her husband Alex of Franklin, John Hilliard and his wife Jean of Holliston, Patricia Beatrice of Wyoming, and the late Edward Hilliard. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late George and Jennie (Regolinski) Hilliard. Rita is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Ashland Senior Center where she enjoyed doing chair yoga classes with her close friend, Marie Romeo. She was an avid baker and cook and loved to teach her children and grandchildren her favorite recipes. She could often be found in her vegetable garden or at the beach in the summer months. She enjoyed traveling and took a serious interest in local, state, and national politics. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's name may be made to Seasons Hospice Palliative Care, 1 Edgewater Drive Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508-653-4342
View the online memorial for Rita M. (Hilliard) GRUPPOSO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020