|
|
INGALA, Rita M. (Feloni) Of Roslindale, April 15, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph J. Ingala, Sr.; mother of Joseph J. Ingala Jr. and his wife Donna of Easton and Richard Ingala of Rockland; sister of the late Joseph Feloni, Richard Feloni, Antoinette Maiocco and Mary Belletti; grandmother of Kimberly Ingala and Mia Ingala; great-grandmother of Michael, Mya, Mikayla and Macy. Donations in Rita's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to Federal and State Emergency concerning Covid-19, Funeral Services are private with interment at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Boston. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, EASTON. For condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020