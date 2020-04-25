Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA INGALA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA M. (FELONI) INGALA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA M. (FELONI) INGALA Obituary
INGALA, Rita M. (Feloni) Of Roslindale, April 15, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph J. Ingala, Sr.; mother of Joseph J. Ingala Jr. and his wife Donna of Easton and Richard Ingala of Rockland; sister of the late Joseph Feloni, Richard Feloni, Antoinette Maiocco and Mary Belletti; grandmother of Kimberly Ingala and Mia Ingala; great-grandmother of Michael, Mya, Mikayla and Macy. Donations in Rita's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to Federal and State Emergency concerning Covid-19, Funeral Services are private with interment at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Boston. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, EASTON. For condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -