|
|
JACKSON, Rita M. (Foley) Of Canton, July 17th. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Mother of Tracie Ryan and her husband Dave of Canton. Grandmother of Robert and Sarah Ryan. Sister of Patricia Demayo of Canton and the late Bernard Foley. Also survived by her best friend Nancy Callahan Lewis of Lakeville. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday 4-7 pm. Burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019