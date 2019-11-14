|
JACKSON, Rita M. (Patriacca) Age 95, passed November 11, 2019. Family and friends will honor and remember Rita's life by gathering for Calling Hours at Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-6 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 18 at 10AM at Saint Bernard Parish, 1529 Washington St., West Newton. Burial will follow at the Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019