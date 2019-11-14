Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Bernard Parish
1529 Washington St
West Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA M. (PATRIACCA) JACKSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA M. (PATRIACCA) JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON, Rita M. (Patriacca) Age 95, passed November 11, 2019. Family and friends will honor and remember Rita's life by gathering for Calling Hours at Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-6 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 18 at 10AM at Saint Bernard Parish, 1529 Washington St., West Newton. Burial will follow at the Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Rita M. (Patriacca) JACKSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -