MacDONALD, Rita M. (St. Cyr) Age 79, of Lawrence, formerly of Sandwich and Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Woburn Nursing Center, Woburn, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John P. MacDonald, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. She was born in Lowell, MA on December 29, 1939, and was a daughter of the late Almanzor and Marie (Hebert) St. Cyr. Rita graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1957. She then moved to Chelmsford and graduated from the Cambridge School of Business in Boston as a secretary. After her marriage, she lived in Framingham before moving to Sandwich in 1990. She worked as a secretary for various companies, most recently the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Roslindale, until her retirement 17 years ago. Rita was a talented knitter and enjoyed sewing. She loved living in New England, especially her time spent living on Cape Cod. Rita was well known for her baking, especially her pies. She was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and children. Rita leaves her daughters, Susanne Johnson and her husband Kurt of Scottsdale, AZ, Catherine MacDonald of Lawrence, and Laura Mahony and her husband Paul of Reading, her grandchildren, Jack and Owen Mahony, her former daughter-in-law, Amanda Migneault of Somerset, and her sister-in-law, Mary Harris of Belchertown. She also leaves 2 nieces, 2 nephews and their families. Sadly, Rita was predeceased by her son, Scott MacDonald who passed away in 2014. Visiting Hours: Will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, at 11 o'clock, at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Kindly meet at church. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, Attn: Development Office, 280 Merrimack St., Suite 400, Lawrence, MA 01843 or esmv.org For directions and online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 23, 2019