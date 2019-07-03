Boston Globe Obituaries
RITA M. (WILLIAMS) O'CONNOR

RITA M. (WILLIAMS) O'CONNOR Obituary
O'CONNOR, Rita M. (Williams) Of Norwell, passed away June 26th at the Queen Ann Nursing Home in Hingham. Beloved wife of the late John H. Loving mother of John T. of Norwell, Gail M. of Plymouth, Ritamarie C. Benoit & her husband Thomas of Duxbury and the late Janice T. O'Connor-Rink. Also survived by her grandchildren Zachary T. Benoit of Boston, and Madison J. Benoit of Duxbury. At Rita's request, a private funeral has been held. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-805-5856 or online at For complete obituary and to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
