RITA M. (KIRK) PIZZI

RITA M. (KIRK) PIZZI Obituary
PIZZI, Rita M. (Kirk) Age 87, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6th at Don Orione Home, East Boston. Devoted wife of 52 years to the late Thomas J. "Johnny" Pizzi. Loving and caring mother of John T. Pizzi & wife Glenda of Waltham, Patricia Pizzi Gamble & husband Ron of Marlborough, Stephen M. Pizzi and wife Karen of Revere, Donna Pizzi Giglio of Winthrop and Ritamarie Pizzi DiSciscio & husband William J. DiSciscio Jr. of Winthrop. Adored Nana of Elizabeth, Michelle, Tanya, John Jr., Stephen Jr., Tina Marie, Rayna, Alannah and Nicholas & proud great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Ruth O'Brien, Nicholas "James" Kirk, Hazel Fitzpatrick, Earl "Buddy" Kirk, Irene M. Rotondi, Alice E. Oldham, Jean E. Fiatarone, and Patrick Kirk. Family and friends are invited to express their respects and condolences at St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop Street, WINTHROP on Wednesday, November 13th beginning at 9:00 a.m. & Immediately to follow a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations in Rita's memory can be made to the , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
