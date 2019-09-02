Boston Globe Obituaries
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
RITA M. (HURLEY) RAFFAELE

RAFFAELE, Rita M. (Hurley) Of Norton, formerly of Easton and Mattapan, passed away September 1st. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Mother of Lisa M. Raffaele of Quincy, Michelle A. Raffaele of Hollywood, FL and Deanna R. Lund and her husband Eric of North Attleboro. Grandmother of Adrian and Tristan Lund. Sister of Kathleen Hart of Norfolk, Edward Hurley of Cohasset and the late Geraldine Godes. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at Forsyth Chapel at Forest Hills Cemetery, Tuesday morning, September 10th at 11 am. Donations may be made in her memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, or at www.oldcolonyhospice.org For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617( 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
