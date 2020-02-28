|
|
TSIKA, Rita M. (Zampetella) A retired Malden school teacher, passed away on Thursday, February 27th, after a lengthy illness. Rita was born in Malden in 1935, the daughter of Salvatore and Mary Zampitella. She was raised and educated in Malden, graduating from Malden High School with the Class of 1953. She then attended Salem State College, where she earned her degree in education. She later received her Master's in Education from Cambridge College. Rita went on to become a school teacher for the City of Malden. She taught K-8 at every elementary school in Malden over her 45 year career. Outside of work, Rita had a variety of interests, including cooking and sewing. Her creative side led her to become a skilled pianist, as well as an accomplished writer and poet. Her greatest joy, though, was spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Thomas, her daughter Mary A. Conners and her husband James of Lynnfield, and her grandchildren, James, Shelby, and Holly. Rita was preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Demarco and Nina Watkins, and her brothers, Arthur, Ralph, and Rocco Zampitella. Funeral Services will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Thursday, March 5th, at 8:45, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Annunciation, Melrose, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4th, from 4–8 PM. www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020