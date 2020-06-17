Boston Globe Obituaries
RITA M. (BOYLE) VAN KIRK

RITA M. (BOYLE) VAN KIRK Obituary
VAN KIRK, Rita M. (Boyle) Of Melrose, April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Robert M. Van Kirk. Loving sister of the late Lawrence J. Boyle and his late wife Florence. Loving sister-in-law of Barbara Whitney and her late husband Henry of NJ. Adored aunt of Sharon Rahman, Steve Whitney, Patricia Boyle, Paula Boyle, Michael Boyle & Lawrence Boyle and their families. Rita is also survived by many loving grandnieces & nephews, and her dear friends Myra & Dick Lyons, and Jeanne & Larry Boisseau.

Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Mommies in Need," which provides free childcare to parents going through a health crisis. Address: Mommies in Need, 2904 Floyd St., Dallas, TX 75204, or a . For obituary & to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
