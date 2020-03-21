|
WALSH, Rita M. (Hollohan) Of Medford, died peacefully surrounded by her loving children on March 20th. Beloved wife of 54 years of the late Thomas J. Walsh. Daughter of the late Peter and Marion (Greening) Hollohan. Proud mother of seven children: Kathleen Meoli and her husband David of Woburn, Ellen Walsh of Stoneham, Ann Walsh of Boston, Thomas Walsh and his wife Lynn of Salem, NH, Marion Walsh of Melrose, Michael Walsh and his wife Jennifer of Chelmsford, and Sheila Daly and her husband Patrick of Wellesley. Loving grandmother of Lauren, Brendan, Brian, Danny, Shannon, Caitlin, Eoghan and Saoirse. Sister of John Hollohan, Kathleen Miller and her husband Thomas, and the late Edward Hollohan, Patricia Hollohan and Mildred Rideout. Survived by her loving cat, Monte, grand-fur-babies, many nieces, nephews and friends. Rita grew up in Everett, MA and graduated from the Cheverus High School in Malden. She worked for many years at NE Telephone Company. She had many lifelong friends of over 60+ years called the "Glamor-Lovelies". Rita was a devout Catholic and her family and faith were the most important things in her life. St. Francis Church in Medford was her place of worship and she found comfort in God. Her prayer list was lengthy. Each night before bed she would say a prayer for every person on her list. She was a good baker and loved baking with her grandchildren. Grandma's cheeseball was a party favorite. A special thank you to the MGH Oncology Department and of Danvers. Funeral Service will be private. Rita's family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rita's name to Boston Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020