RITA MARGARET (KELLY) MURPHY
MURPHY, Rita Margaret (Kelly) Of Brookline on April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dennis "Eddie" Murphy. Survived by her four daughters, Maureen Murphy (Glenn Linko, deceased), Joyce Murphy (Bill Melanson), Rita Williams (John) and Annemarie Flaherty (Joe) and predeceased by three children Janice Sweeney (Mike), Dennis and Brian Murphy. She also leaves her three beautiful grandchildren, Julia, Joseph and Nicole Sweeney. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Memorial Mass in Rita's name on Saturday, September 19th at 10:00 AM in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Pl., Brookline.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
