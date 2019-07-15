DESLOGES, Rita Marie (Martin) Passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2019, at her home in Plymouth, MA. She was a former resident of Parkland, FL.



Rita was a graduate of Northeastern University and worked as a paralegal in Boston and Manhattan. She was kind, generous, and giving of herself to the many causes and people she cherished. Her greatest love was her family.



Rita was devoted to her children, grandchild, and her husband and best friend, Art. She was always proud of her boys, and cherished her role as Gramma to her beloved Anna, with whom she shared her love of the theater, museums, shopping, and just spending time together.



Rita was the consummate storyteller. Her tales of her travels to many countries and her annual El Camino de Santiago Pilgrimage made it seem like you were right there with her. Her retelling of events were gifts that will be remembered by those who loved her so much.



Rita is survived by her husband, Arthur, son, Jason Silva of Arnold, Maryland and her granddaughter, Anna Teresa Silva, the light of her life. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Thomas Desloges, mother, Teresa Martin, brother, John Martin, her sister-in-law, Jo Ann Martin and brother-in-law, Stephen DesLoges.



She is also survived by her mother and father-in-law, Arthur and Lucille DesLoges of Saugus, MA, her brothers, Daniel Martin and wife Cristina of Cape Coral, FL, David Martin of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Paul Martin and his wife Alison of Spring, TX, sister Janet Butler and husband Douglas of Bourne, MA, brother-in-law, John DesLoges and wife Beatriz of Chelmsford, MA, sisters-in-law, Ann DesLoges of Peabody, MA, and Diane DesLoges of New Jersey. Rita will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Stacey, Sydney, Adam, Cristina, John-David, Andrew, Juan, Ryan, Emily, Daniel, and Christopher.



A Visitation will be held at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court St., PLYMOUTH, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 9:00 until 10:30 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peters Church, Plymouth, at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in Pocasset Cemetery, Bourne MA, following the Mass. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to the Massachusetts SPCA at https://tinyurl.com/Rita-MSPCA. For more info and online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019