|
|
DOERING, Rita Marie (Graney) Of Franklin, MA. Age 85, formerly of Stow, MA died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Benchmark at Forge Hill in Franklin. She was the wife of the late Gerhard Doering. Rita was born and raised in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of the late John, Sr. and Agnes (Allie) Graney.
She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's Nursing School and received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Fitchburg State University.
Rita raised three boys under the age of five after the untimely passing of her loving husband, Gerhard, in 1969. She devoted her life to her sons and instilled in them the value of a good education and a sense of gratitude. Rita had incredible compassion for people and reached out to all those near to her. She was fortunate to live on Lake Boon in Stow, MA, for most of the last 50 years of her life, and she enjoyed family get-togethers on her beautiful porch overlooking the lake. Rita maintained close relationships with her friends from nursing school and frequently traveled with them over the years, especially following her retirement from a long career in nursing. She was a longtime, suffering Red Sox fan, who found much happiness in the team's recent successes. In her later years, some of Rita's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She leaves three sons: Michael F. Doering, his wife, Kelly (Scribner) and their children, Gary and Annalee of Westborough, MA, Thomas M. Doering and his wife, Susan Doering of Hudson, MA, and Daniel E. Doering of Mansfield, MA, along with many nephews, nieces and cousins, extended family, and friends. Her siblings predeceased her, John Graney, Jr., and Dr. Mary A. (Graney) Trainor.
A celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date when we hope all her family and friends can attend.
In lieu of flowers, Rita would have appreciated a donation to the in her name.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020