DONALDSON, Rita Marie Of Walpole, MA, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.Born in Boston and a longtime resident of Walpole, Rita was predeceased in 2017 by her beloved husband and best friend of 70 years, Eugene; and is survived by her son, Peter Donaldson and his wife, Nga, of Pearl City, Hawaii; daughter, Linda Sullivan, of Marblehead, Massachusetts. She was the beloved "Nana" of granddaughter, Laura McCarthy and her husband, PJ, of Springfield, Virginia; and their children, Patrick and Lia; grandson, Michael Donaldson of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Rita also leaves her brother, Albert MacDonald; and sister, Doreen Gray, both of southern Maine. She was daughter of the late Helen and Angus MacDonald of Sebago, Maine.An award-winning artist, Rita brought her love of nature and all things beautiful to paper and canvas through her paintings. Rita was an avid birdwatcher and was immersed in the world of birds in her backyard; skilled at identifying every species of the winged variety. In years past, Gene and Rita visited over forty states as well as Central America, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Canada in search of the elusive birds not yet checked off on their Birding Life Lists.Special thanks to her compassionate caregivers, Cheryl Misuraca, Paul Misuraca, Joyce Ronci, Kim Clerici, Angelina Misuraca, Katelyn McDavitt, Ha Durno, Carol Scott, Nancy Peppard, Paul Misuraca, Jr., Suzana Vajentic, and Nurse Advocates, Diana Buono and Karen Balerna, who safely guided her through her recent vision loss and brought joy to her days.In lieu of flowers, and in the beautiful spirit of Rita's kindness and generosity, please plant a tree, perform a random act of kindness or pay it forward in her memory. A celebration of her life will be held at a date yet to be determined.