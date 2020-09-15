1/1
RITA MARIE DONALDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALDSON, Rita Marie Of Walpole, MA, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Born in Boston and a longtime resident of Walpole, Rita was predeceased in 2017 by her beloved husband and best friend of 70 years, Eugene; and is survived by her son, Peter Donaldson and his wife, Nga, of Pearl City, Hawaii; daughter, Linda Sullivan, of Marblehead, Massachusetts. She was the beloved "Nana" of granddaughter, Laura McCarthy and her husband, PJ, of Springfield, Virginia; and their children, Patrick and Lia; grandson, Michael Donaldson of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Rita also leaves her brother, Albert MacDonald; and sister, Doreen Gray, both of southern Maine. She was daughter of the late Helen and Angus MacDonald of Sebago, Maine.

An award-winning artist, Rita brought her love of nature and all things beautiful to paper and canvas through her paintings. Rita was an avid birdwatcher and was immersed in the world of birds in her backyard; skilled at identifying every species of the winged variety. In years past, Gene and Rita visited over forty states as well as Central America, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Canada in search of the elusive birds not yet checked off on their Birding Life Lists.

Special thanks to her compassionate caregivers, Cheryl Misuraca, Paul Misuraca, Joyce Ronci, Kim Clerici, Angelina Misuraca, Katelyn McDavitt, Ha Durno, Carol Scott, Nancy Peppard, Paul Misuraca, Jr., Suzana Vajentic, and Nurse Advocates, Diana Buono and Karen Balerna, who safely guided her through her recent vision loss and brought joy to her days.

In lieu of flowers, and in the beautiful spirit of Rita's kindness and generosity, please plant a tree, perform a random act of kindness or pay it forward in her memory. A celebration of her life will be held at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved