DRON, Rita Marie In Scottsdale, AZ on January 20, 2020. She was 86 years old. Rita was the devoted daughter of the late Thomas J. and Elizabeth (Trump) Connor and the beloved wife of the late Harold A. Dron. She was sister to the late Edwin Connor, the late Thomas Connor and her sister Alice Dickerson and her husband Howard. She had a large family of her own including Alan Dron, Janice Dron, William Dron and his wife Beverly, and her two late sons Harold, Jr. and Kenneth, as well as Kenneth's wife Sheri. Rita was also the doting grandmother of Danielle, Chantelle, Sarah, Wesley, Corey, and Aaron and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will remain private, but the family would be grateful for memorial contributions in Rita's name to National Dementia Association, 1100 W. Norway Ave., Suite 108, Mitchell, SD 57301-4689.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020