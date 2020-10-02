HOLMES, Rita Marie Of West Roxbury, September 30, 2020, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved and faithful mother of Daniel Holmes. She was the daughter of the late William and Rita Holmes. Devoted sister of Barbara F. Holmes, Robert and Janet Holmes of Dedham, Brian Holmes of Marshfield, and Barbara R. Holmes. She is also survived by her adoring nieces and nephew, Erin Kelleher, Eileen Keenan, Lauren Holmes-Pennington, Michelle Holmes, Bobby Holmes, and Catherine Holmes. Rita will be deeply missed by her lifelong friends and dear family. She was the brightest light in the lives of all who knew her. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her family will hold a private Celebration of her Life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rita to support Transplant Medicine and Research at Massachusetts General Hospital. Donations may be made online at because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2953083
or checks made payable to the Massachusetts General Hospital, and can be mailed to MGH Development Office, Attn: Lily Guttentag, 125 Nashua St., Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114.