Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:45 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA ROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA MARIE ROY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA MARIE ROY Obituary
ROY, Rita Marie Of Norwood, formerly of Newington, CT, passed away on December 5, 2019, at the age of 90. Devoted and loving mother of Lori K. Alighieri and her husband Thomas of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Col?n and her husband Wil, Stephanie Alighieri and Bryan Alighieri. Great-grandmother of Jayla Alighieri Hinson and Paloma Rose Col?n. Sister of the late Alphonse Roy, Alfred Roy, Norman Roy, and Marion Dufault. Daughter of the late Alphonse and Alphonsine (Labonté) Roy. Rita graduated from Berlin High School in Berlin, CT. Rita worked as the Chief of Ambulatory Care at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital in Newington, CT prior to her retirement. Rita enjoyed gardening, as well as crocheting blankets for family, friends, and veterans. Rita was also a member of the Norwood Senior Center. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4-7 pm, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday evening, December 12, 2019, at 6:45 pm. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the VNA Hospice Care, 100 Trade Center, Suite G-500, Woburn, MA 01801, or the Norwood , Chapter #90, PO Box 101, Norwood, MA 02062.

Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -