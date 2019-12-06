|
|
ROY, Rita Marie Of Norwood, formerly of Newington, CT, passed away on December 5, 2019, at the age of 90. Devoted and loving mother of Lori K. Alighieri and her husband Thomas of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Col?n and her husband Wil, Stephanie Alighieri and Bryan Alighieri. Great-grandmother of Jayla Alighieri Hinson and Paloma Rose Col?n. Sister of the late Alphonse Roy, Alfred Roy, Norman Roy, and Marion Dufault. Daughter of the late Alphonse and Alphonsine (Labonté) Roy. Rita graduated from Berlin High School in Berlin, CT. Rita worked as the Chief of Ambulatory Care at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital in Newington, CT prior to her retirement. Rita enjoyed gardening, as well as crocheting blankets for family, friends, and veterans. Rita was also a member of the Norwood Senior Center. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4-7 pm, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday evening, December 12, 2019, at 6:45 pm. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the VNA Hospice Care, 100 Trade Center, Suite G-500, Woburn, MA 01801, or the Norwood , Chapter #90, PO Box 101, Norwood, MA 02062.
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Family Owned and Operated
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019