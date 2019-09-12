|
MAURO, Rita Age 90, of Methuen, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital, accompanied by her niece, Kathy, and nephew, Robert "Bobby." She was born to the late Carmino Alfonso and Angelina (Calderone) Mancini in Lawrence, MA. Rita attended Lawrence High School and graduated with the class of 1946. She later went on to receive an Associate's degree from Boston College. Rita was employed by the Internal Revenue Service in Andover, MA for over thirty years, until she settled into retirement at the age of 55. Rita was married to her late husband, Dominick Mauro, for thirty-nine years. They enjoyed activities such as gardening, canning, and bottling various vegetables from their garden. They also loved to travel. A deeply religious Catholic, Rita often attended mass at local parishes, including Holy Rosary-St. Bernard Parish and St. Lucy. Her favorite pastimes included shopping for herself and others. Always a classy dresser, Rita would attend outings and family functions in fashion. Rita enjoyed the holidays surrounded by her family. Her fondest memories were with her sister, Janet. They enjoyed drives to the beach, movies, cooking, and baking. Growing up, Rita had many hobbies, which included skating, skiing, and going to Salisbury Beach with her closest friends, Connie and Mary. In her older age, Rita was able to continue living independently with assistance from both Kathy and Bobby. Rita will be remembered as a sweet, dear woman without a mean bone in her body. She was very soft-spoken, honest, with a loving heart and a great sense of humor. Besides her husband, Rita was predeceased by her brother, Louis Mancini, and his wife, Virginia, as well as her sister, Vincenza "Janet" and her husband, Orazio "Cal" DiMauro. She is survived by Kathy and Bobby, and many more nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to Muscular Degeneration and the . Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours, Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 pm at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in METHUEN. Her mass will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Monica Church, 214 Lawrence Street in Methuen. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence. For directions or to leave a condolence visit www.cataudellafh.com Cataudella Funeral Home 126 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen
