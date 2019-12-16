|
McLAUGHLIN, Rita (Gorham) Age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on April 30, 1930 as the third and middle child of Joseph and Alice Gorham. Rita grew up in Quincy, with summers on Holly Hill in Marshfield; After graduation, she attended Fisher College and secured a position of a stenographer that provided her with the skills of letter crafting and typing, which were employed frequently in her correspondences with Jack McLaughlin. Rita was a firm believer in playing the field so that you knew when you found the right one – which she did when she married her summer neighbor the late John "Jack" McLaughlin, Jr. of Hanson in 1954. They lived briefly in Marshfield before moving to their current home in Hanover. After just one summer inland, Rita decreed they were buying a summer home at the beach, because she wasn't spending another summer in that heat. She immediately nixed the idea of the Cape (she wasn't getting dumped there alone all week with 3 rambunctious boys) and found a great cottage in Humarock. Rita was a homemaker who tortured her children with homemade clothes, family dinners, and as much mothering as we could handle. She somehow found time to volunteer for over 30 years with the Hanover Visiting Nurse Association. She greatly enjoyed spending her summers in Humarock, where she maintained an open door policy for family and friends. She also loved painting, most of which she donated to the church's annual Christmas fair, and had the greenest thumb imaginable. Unfortunately, she was predeceased by all of her houseplants. She was raised during the depression, so didn't believe in throwing out anything that was "still good". Therefore, she left behind tons of stuff her kids have no idea what to do with. Anyone got a match? She was most known for her stubbornness, and how she never failed to give you her opinion, whether you requested it or not. If you didn't hear it the first time, she had no problem repeating it again. And again. She was also the world's best guilt-tripper: She could make you feel guilty for something you hadn't even thought of doing. Rita was predeceased by her loving husband Jack McLaughlin in 1998, and her daughter Mary Wish in 2001. She is survived by four children: Paul (Mary) McLaughlin of Humarock, Mark McLaughlin of Hanover, Steven (Cindy) McLaughlin of Hingham, and Karen (Steven) Danzinger of Lighthouse Point, Florida. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to the staff at the Bridges by Epoch in Hingham for the wonderful care they took of our mom in her forgetful years. Since Rita was a stickler for doing things the proper way, a traditional viewing will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in HANOVER on Thursday, December 19, from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20 9am at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover, MA, followed by the burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Hanover Visiting Nurse Association in Rita's memory. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019