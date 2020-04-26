Boston Globe Obituaries
MURRAY, Sr. RITA MFIC Of Newton, a beloved member of the Missionary Franciscan Sisters for 66 years, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Boston, Sr. Rita was the daughter of the late Declan J. and Margaret M. (Fitzgerald) Murray. Sister of the late James Murray, Rev. John Murray SMA and Mary Nolan. Sr. Rita is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and her Missionary Franciscan Sisters. Sr. Murray was a teacher for over 30 years and photographer for the Archdiocese of Boston for over 10 years. Private interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden with the Missionary Franciscan Community. A public Mass will be scheduled and announced. Donations in Sr. Rita's memory may be made to Franciscan Sisters Retirement Fund, 790 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458. To send a sympathy message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020
