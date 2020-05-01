|
NOONAN, Rita (Ronchetti) Of Framingham, formerly of Arlington and North Cambridge, passed away peacefully due to complications from the Coronavirus on April 28th at the age of 91. She was born on April 12, 1929 in Cambridge to Anna and Henry Ronchetti. She was one of eleven children. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Ronchetti, Henry Ronchetti, John Ronchetti, Francis Ronchetti and James Ronchetti, as well as her sisters Mary Ronchetti-Vokey, Irene Ronchetti-Frongillo and Rose Ronchetti-Marino. She is survived by her brother William Ronchetti of Medford and her dear sister Doris Ronchetti-Tirico of Arlington. Rita was predeceased by her husband Joseph Noonan of 46 years, who passed away in 1996. She leaves her daughter Maureen Iaricci-Noonan of Framingham, her daughter Patricia Noonan-Moran and her husband James of Stoneham, and her son Joseph Noonan and his wife Mary of Norfolk. She also leaves nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She grew up in North Cambridge and graduated from Saint John's High School. Her yearbook description told an accurate story of her life — "She was Short and Cute and Full of Fun and a Wonderful Friend to Everyone." She loved her children, grandchildren as well as her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed laughing, singing and dancing to Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra music and was always "the life of the party." We all should remember Rita with a smile! Due to the restrictions regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, all Services will be private. Her Burial will take place at St. Stephens Cemetery in Framingham. The family will plan a celebration of her life on a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the directions of the Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit nortonufuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020